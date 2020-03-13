Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Relx PLC (LON:REL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,225 to GBX 2,148. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Relx traded as low as GBX 1,578.50 ($20.76) and last traded at GBX 1,606 ($21.13), with a volume of 1691357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,696 ($22.31).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,408 ($31.68) to GBX 2,302.81 ($30.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Relx to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,078.08 ($27.34).

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,993.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,908.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

