Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Update

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.