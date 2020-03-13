Reviewing Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pressure Biosciences has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horiba has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and Horiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure Biosciences -512.27% N/A -475.09% Horiba N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and Horiba’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure Biosciences $2.46 million 1.91 -$9.70 million ($15.33) -0.11 Horiba $1.84 billion 1.33 $139.13 million $3.30 17.52

Horiba has higher revenue and earnings than Pressure Biosciences. Pressure Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horiba, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pressure Biosciences and Horiba, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Horiba 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pressure Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Pressure Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horiba beats Pressure Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations, including Barocycler 2320EXT, Barozyme-HT48, Barocycler NEP3229, HUB440, HUB880, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT-MicroCaps, PCT-Micro-Pestle, PULSE Tubes, and BaroFlex 8-well Processing Strips, as well as application specific kits. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. serves researchers at academic laboratories; government agencies; and biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and other life sciences institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has a collaboration with NutraFuels, Inc. for the development of water-soluble Nanoemulsion-based nutraceuticals. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

Horiba Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services. The company's Process & Environmental Instruments & Systems segment provides stack gas analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation monitors, and process measurement equipment. Its Medical-Diagnostic Instruments & Systems segment designs, develops, and distributes hematology analyzers, equipment for measuring immunological responses, clinical chemistry analyzers, and blood sugar measurement systems. The company's Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, and residual gas analyzers. Its Scientific Instruments & Systems segment offers pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, metal analyzers, Raman fluorescence spectroscopy systems, spectrophotometers, and gratings. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

