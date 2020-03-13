Reviewing Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Pacific Health Care Organization (NASDAQ:PFHOD)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Progyny and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progyny presently has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.48%. Given Progyny’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Progyny is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny N/A N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progyny and Pacific Health Care Organization’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $229.68 million 7.34 -$8.57 million $0.11 182.45 Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 7.72 $1.36 million N/A N/A

Pacific Health Care Organization has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progyny.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Progyny on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

