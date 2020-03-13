Richard Burns Purchases 50,000 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) Stock

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) insider Richard Burns acquired 50,000 shares of Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £162,000 ($213,101.82).

Richard Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Richard Burns acquired 4,000 shares of Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £16,320 ($21,468.03).

Shares of LON:ASEI opened at GBX 287 ($3.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 4.19 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 435.18 ($5.72). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 379.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 382.80. The company has a market capitalization of $140.47 million and a P/E ratio of 26.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.06%.

