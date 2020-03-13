Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,727 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.81.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

