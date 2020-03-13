Robert G. Ruhlman Buys 400 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) CEO Robert G. Ruhlman bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $18,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,882.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLPC opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLPC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 82,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

