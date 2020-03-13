Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 159.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of RCKT opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 11.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $27.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

