Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Sells £69,920.21 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Stephen Daintith sold 12,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total transaction of £69,920.21 ($91,976.07).

RR stock opened at GBX 456.40 ($6.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 646.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 709.53. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of GBX 564.80 ($7.43) and a one year high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RR. Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,191 ($15.67) to GBX 1,169 ($15.38) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 887.80 ($11.68).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

