Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $91.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

