Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 138.80 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 141.60 ($1.86), with a volume of 30836558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.90 ($1.85).

Specifically, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.93 ($3.34).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 201.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.83. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

