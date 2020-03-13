Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $54.78, but opened at $51.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $44.37, with a volume of 23,593,966 shares trading hands.

RCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.