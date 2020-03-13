RPT Realty to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPT Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $967.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 81.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 1,144,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 48,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 40,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,797,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 520,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

