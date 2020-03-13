Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €166.00 ($193.02) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safran has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.40 ($166.74).

EPA SAF opened at €85.56 ($99.49) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €137.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.08. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

