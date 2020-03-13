Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III Acquires 15,432 Shares

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 15,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $18,209.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,428.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $2,903.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.10 on Friday. Salem Media Group Inc has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

