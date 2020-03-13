Sara Finley Purchases 2,500 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Sara Finley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $23,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $58,134.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE APTS opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $425.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTS. TheStreet cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Securities cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

