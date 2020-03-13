Scotiabank Cuts Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$50.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.30.

TSE:PKI opened at C$30.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$29.81 and a twelve month high of C$49.22.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

