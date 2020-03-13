Scotiabank Increases Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target to C$9.75

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$8.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 36.82. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.65 and a 52-week high of C$18.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.