SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $36.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 110078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 570,294 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,493,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 765,852 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 423,349 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

