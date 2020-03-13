Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

