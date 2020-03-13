Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) versus Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Financial Comparison

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Seritage Growth Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $168.63 million 4.88 -$59.40 million N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple $10.05 million 19.28 -$10.37 million N/A N/A

Maui Land & Pineapple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -35.22% -5.47% -2.12% Maui Land & Pineapple -87.22% 6.17% 3.91%

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats Seritage Growth Properties on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. Pursuant to a master lease, the Company has the right to recapture certain space from Sears Holdings for retenanting or redevelopment purposes. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

