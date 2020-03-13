Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Down 14.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)’s share price fell 14.4% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Shake Shack traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $41.50, 3,091,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,258,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

