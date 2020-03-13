Short Interest in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Grows By 49.5%

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $11.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDOR. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 540.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

