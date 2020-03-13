Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Rises By 46.2%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $16.97 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

