Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Rises By 116.7%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

