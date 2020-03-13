Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SIMO has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.