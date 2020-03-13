SilverBow Resources Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a report issued on Sunday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 472.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 69.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

