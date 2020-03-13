SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Set at C$14.25 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a PE ratio of -80.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.93 and a 1-year high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

