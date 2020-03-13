Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as GBX 1,392.36 ($18.32) and last traded at GBX 1,394.27 ($18.34), with a volume of 186769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,538.50 ($20.24).

Specifically, insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total value of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,325 ($30.58) to GBX 2,335 ($30.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,711 ($22.51) to GBX 1,926 ($25.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,946 ($25.60).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,812.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,814.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.