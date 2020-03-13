Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB.U) to Raise $300 Million in IPO

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB.U) plans to raise $300 million in an IPO on Tuesday, March 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 30,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II has a market-cap of $375 million.

Credit Suisse served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings is a partnership between Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and current Managing Partner of Social Capital, and Ian Osborne, a co-founder and the current CEO of Hedosophia. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings unites technologists, entrepreneurs and technology-oriented investors around a shared vision of identifying and investing in innovative and agile technology companies. “.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 317 University Ave, Suite 200, Palo Alto, CA 94301, US and can be reached via phone at (650) 521-9007.

