Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SOI. ValuEngine downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of SOI opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

