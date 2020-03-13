Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 64,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 1,093.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 167,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Solitario Zinc worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.20 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

