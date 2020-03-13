Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Rating Lowered by National Securities

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Securities to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. National Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 259.56% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 547.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

