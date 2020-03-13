S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Price Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as low as $237.23 and last traded at $240.36, 3,389,042 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 1,528,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.17.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,911,000 after acquiring an additional 74,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,639,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

