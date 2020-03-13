Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €58.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.57 ($66.94).

ETR:STM opened at €36.28 ($42.19) on Monday. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.56.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

