Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $130,468.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00011820 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,510.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.03063799 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002386 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00753141 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000585 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00086438 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,990,945 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC, GOPAX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

