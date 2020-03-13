Stephen A. Romano Purchases 1,000 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Stock

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Director Stephen A. Romano acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ECOL opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. US Ecology Inc has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.70.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,478,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

ECOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

