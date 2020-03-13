Steven L. Gerard Acquires 1,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.