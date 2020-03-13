Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $15.86. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 294,357 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.87.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $370,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,107.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $948,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,631. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.