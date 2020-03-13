Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 23,902 call options on the company. This is an increase of 670% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,104 call options.

CAR stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.