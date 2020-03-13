Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,324 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 401% compared to the average volume of 464 call options.

Shares of NTRS opened at $63.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $99.13. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

