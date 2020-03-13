Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Resideo Technologies Call Options (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,427 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,711% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REZI opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $874.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

