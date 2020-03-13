Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Select Medical Put Options (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,453 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,233% compared to the average volume of 184 put options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,711,000 after buying an additional 207,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Select Medical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Select Medical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,510,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,585,000 after buying an additional 122,719 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

