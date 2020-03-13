Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Call Options (NYSE:CIM)

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,452 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,451% compared to the typical volume of 674 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,140,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.