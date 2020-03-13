Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Omega Healthcare Investors Call Options (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,448 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 801% compared to the average daily volume of 938 call options.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $24.86 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

