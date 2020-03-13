Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 18,214 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 560% compared to the average volume of 2,759 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITB. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.