Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tutor Perini Call Options (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,400 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,173% compared to the average daily volume of 267 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.6% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

