SunTrust Banks Comments on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNDE)

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report issued on Sunday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

SNDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

SNDE opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

