SunTrust Banks Comments on Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

WRI stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $43,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

