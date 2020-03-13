SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of CPE opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.